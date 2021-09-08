✈ Win a Trip to See HAMILTON Anywhere in the World

Enter to win a trip for you and a guest to see HAMILTON anywhere in the world in 2022! That's right! You pick the location, and JetBlue will fly you there in comfort and you'll get the star treatment courtesy of the reimagined New York Marriott Marquis and their global partners. You'll also take home autographed memorabilia to commemorate this amazing trip.

But that's not all! If you donate before Wednesday, September 8th at 12pm ET you'll ALSO be entered to win a trip to New York City to attend the opening night of HAMILTON on Broadway and meet Lin-Manuel Miranda himself! (All guests must be vaccinated to attend due to theater policy)

To enter, go to prizeo.com/hamilton and donate at least $5 in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS so they can ensure lifesaving help continues for the actors, artists, and technicians who create live theatre magic on Broadway and across the country.

Click HERE to enter!