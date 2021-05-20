⏰ This Weekend Only! Almost at full capacity!

Titanic the musical will be LIVE and in Person May 21-23 as well as LIVE STREAMED

Set sail with the beautiful, critically acclaimed, Titanic the Musical is happening live on the Renaissance Theatre's main stage May 21-23. Limited performances and capacity. Get your tickets today!

Click HERE for more information

Thank you for supporting the Ren during these difficult times. When purchasing a ticket, you're supporting the arts not only in the community, but across the world. Ren Studios productions have been viewed internationally, and with your support they're able to continue serving arts and education to an international community. If you're able, please support the Ren by subscribing to the Renaissance Theatre YouTube channel.