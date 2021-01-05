& JULIET Plans May 2021 Return to the West End; Tickets On Sale Through 2022

The Max Martin musical, & Juliet, has announced plans to resume performances at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Friday, May 28, 2021. Performances are now on sale through 2022.

Audience members who purchased tickets via the website or theatre box office for performances prior to re-opening can email boxoffice@shaftesburytheatre.com no later than 14 days before the booked performance for refunds or exchanges through February 13, 2022.

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.