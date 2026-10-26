Teatro del Bicentenario to Bring World Premiere of BROTHERS to Argentina

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The Teatro del Bicentenario in San Juan, Argentina, will present the world premiere of Brothers, a new music-and-visual performance inspired by the relationship between artists Vincent van Gogh and his brother Theo, on Saturday, November 7, at 9 p.m. The production is part of the theater's 10th anniversary season.

Created and performed by composer Jorge Bosso, Brothers draws inspiration from the letters exchanged between Vincent and Theo van Gogh, exploring their relationship through music and visual elements. The production examines the brothers' connection and the role of correspondence in documenting their lives and creative work.

Bosso will perform alongside cellist Eduardo Vassallo, with the Camerata San Juan and the Orquesta Escuela. Ivana Zecca will serve as musical director. The production incorporates projected imagery as part of its presentation, combining live musical performance with a visual interpretation of the brothers' correspondence.

The Teatro del Bicentenario commissioned the production as part of its ongoing commitment to original work and contemporary artistic programming. The world premiere will take place in the theater's Sala Principal, located at Las Heras Sur 430 in San Juan.

Tickets are priced at 40,000 Argentine pesos, with a limited presale offering a 50% discount using the promotional code BROTHERS. Tickets are available online through TuEntrada and at the theater's box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The production is supported by the Fundación Amigos del Teatro del Bicentenario through the Cultural Patronage Law, with sponsorship from Señor González, an official Toyota dealership in San Juan.

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