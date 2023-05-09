FRAN TAPIA NOMINATED FOR THE HELEN HAYES AWARDS, AS OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL For On Your Feet En Español

The 2023 Helen Hayes Awards celebration will be held on Monday, May 22nd, at The Anthem auditorium in Washington, DC,

Fran Tapia has been nominated for the Helen Hayes AWARDS, as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical for ON YOUR FEET ¡En Español! for her role as Gloria Fajardo, Gloria Estefan's mother. The Awards celebration will take place on Monday, May 22nd, at The Anthem auditorium in Washington, DC.

The Helen Hayes AWARDS 2023, recognizes the work of 131 eligible productions presented in the 2022 calendar year. There are Awards given in dozens of categories including for performance, writing, directing, design, and production. The Awards are divided into Helen and Hayes Awards. Performances with a majority non-Union cast are considered for Helen Awards, and those with a majority Union cast are considered for Hayes Awards. Nominations are the result of 40 carefully vetted judges considering 39 musicals, 97 plays and 38 world premieres.

ON YOUR FEET! La historia de Emilio y Gloria Estefan ¡EN ESPAÑOL! has been nominated in 15 different categories, and is leading in nominations this year. Fran is nominated for a Helen Award as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical on her role as Gloria Fajardo. Her nomination is a recognition for her talent, versatility and professionalism.

Fran Tapia has been nominated for her performance in the On Your Feet Spanish-language world premiere at the GALA Hispanic Theater in Washington DC during 2022. This production was directed, choreographed and produced by Puerto Rican Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF! Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community.

"immeasurable fervor and grace. She stunned the audience with her breathtaking vocal performance and stage presence" DCMetro Theater Arts

"the show's cathartic showstopper "If I Never Got to Tell You" with Fran Tapia, a standout as Gloria's bitter mother." The Washington Post

"a steely, perceptive performance... unforgettable in its emotional power." BroadwayWorld

"Tapia shows us a versatility that can carry two versions of herself across time, space, and spirit"... "the dynamite Fran Tapia". Washington City Paper

Fran's performance in "On Your Feet" ¡En Español! has received great reviews and high praise from audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo (Gloria Estefan's Mother) is both heartwarming and powerful, and her singing and performing skills are impressive. Proof of this is the fact that earlier this year, she won the BroadwayWorld Washington DC Award in the same category: Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for On Your Feet, voted by the public.

Tapia's nomination for the Helen Hayes Awards 2023 is linked to her hard work, dedication, and talent. She is an ambassador for Chilean Musical Theater, and her nomination shows the influence of Latin American artists in the global theater industry. Fran is also the first Chilean artist to participate in a Broadway tour and has visited more than 75 cities in the United States in a leading role with more than 117 shows performed.

Gloria Estefan, Fran Tapia, Emilio Estefan & Producer Clay Ostwald

The next steps for Fran are to be part of the cast of a new production of In The Heights on late May. The show will be playing at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival under the direction of Valeria Cossu. Right after this, Fran will return to the National Tour of On Your Feet for July for their summer performances in Maine.

Best of luck for Fran on her nomination!

Instagram: @franciscatl



Previews: Sneak peak of QUERIDO EVAN performing songs from their upcoming opening show at Photo
