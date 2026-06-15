Dúo Dillon Torquati Will Perform at Teatro Colon

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Internationally acclaimed musicians Francesco Dillon and Emanuele Torquati will bring their celebrated collaboration to the Centro de Experimentación del Teatro Colón (CETC) for two performances on June 23 and 24, each featuring a distinct program exploring the expressive possibilities of cello and piano.

Presented in co-production with the Italian Cultural Institute, the concerts will take place at 8:30 p.m. on both evenings and showcase the duo's wide-ranging artistic vision, from Romantic masterworks to contemporary experimentation.

Cellist Francesco Dillon and pianist Emanuele Torquati are known for their innovative programming and commitment to both established and modern repertoire. Their Buenos Aires appearances continue that tradition, offering audiences two contrasting musical journeys.

The June 23 program, titled Distant Voices, Still Lives, is conceived as an exploration of memory and the traces left behind by voices from the past. Through a blend of Romantic Lieder, contemporary works, recorded sound, and reimagined songs, the program creates a tapestry of echoes and reflections that transcend traditional genre boundaries.

The evening features music by Franz Liszt, Robert Schumann, Gabriel Fauré, Aleksandr Scriabin, and Alexander von Zemlinsky alongside contemporary composers including Mario Pagliarani, Nathalie Joachim, Salvatore Sciarrino, Francesco Filidei, Peter Ablinger, and Jacob ter Veldhuis. Several works incorporate tape and electronic elements, further expanding the sonic landscape.

According to the program notes, Distant Voices, Still Lives seeks "a multitude of fleeting voices," transforming the recital into "a game of mirrors and echoes" that creates new connections between seemingly distant musical worlds.

On June 24, the duo turns to a more traditional chamber music program titled Schumann-Shostakovich, centered on cornerstone works of the cello repertoire. The evening opens with Robert Schumann's Fantasiestücke, Op. 73, followed by Johannes Brahms' Cello Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38.

The concert concludes with Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, a landmark 20th-century composition that balances lyricism and intensity across its four movements.

Both performances have an estimated duration of 60 minutes.

Discounted tickets are available for students and retirees, who may purchase tickets at 50% off by presenting valid identification and credentials at the Teatro Colón box office, located at Tucumán 1171.

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