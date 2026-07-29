Florencia Iriondo Brings South to Lynn F. Angelson Theater as Part of the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival

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Some stories do not require a large stage to feel expansive. South, written and performed by Florencia Iriondo, finds its strength in the simplicity of its storytelling. Part solo musical and part acoustic concert, the production combines live music and personal narrative to follow the journey of a young woman from Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, as she grows, changes, and searches for her place in the world.

The story begins at the southern edge of Argentina, a place defined by distance and vast landscapes, and expands across borders and generations. Through memories of childhood, family relationships, and the unexpected turns that shape a life, Iriondo explores how the places we come from continue to influence who we become. What emerges is not simply a story about leaving home, but about everything that travels with us: the voices of our families, the traditions we inherit, the losses we experience, and the relationships that remain part of our identity even when we are far away.

From its opening moments, South establishes an intimate connection between performer and audience. With Iriondo as the sole performer onstage, the production creates a warm and inviting atmosphere where storytelling becomes the central theatrical element. There is no need for elaborate scenery or additional performers; the emotional weight of the piece comes from Iriondo's ability to transform personal memories into a shared experience.

Her performance carries the audience through decades of one woman's life, moving between spoken storytelling, song, and moments of reflection with remarkable ease. As actress, singer, and storyteller, Iriondo creates a presence that feels conversational and deeply personal, allowing the audience to experience the journey from a place of closeness rather than distance.

Iriondo's connection with the audience extends beyond traditional performance. Throughout the evening, she gently breaks the distance between stage and spectator, creating moments of interaction that invite the audience to become part of the storytelling experience. These exchanges never feel forced; instead, they reinforce the warmth and intimacy at the center of South, making each performance feel like a shared moment rather than a story simply being presented.

At its core, South is a story about connection. Through reflections on parents, siblings, and grandparents, the production examines how families influence the people we become. These relationships are not treated as distant memories, but as living forces that continue to accompany us through change, migration, and the process of creating a new life somewhere else.

The work approaches migration with emotional complexity. Rather than focusing only on the challenges of leaving one country for another, South explores the many layers of that experience: the uncertainty of starting over, the resilience required to build a new path, and the search for meaning in unfamiliar places. It captures both the difficulty and possibility of a new beginning.

The evening also moves through a wide emotional landscape. South finds moments of humor alongside reflections on grief, relationships that change, personal growth, and the transitions that define a life. The production does not remain in a single emotional register; instead, it reflects the complexity of memory itself, where joy and loss often exist side by side.

An essential part of that emotional journey comes from the musicians who share the stage with Florencia. Agustín Uriburu, performing on cello and guitar, and Tomás La Torre, on guitar, remain present throughout the production, creating the musical foundation that carries the story forward. Their work shapes the atmosphere of each moment, moving between tenderness, celebration, reflection, and emotional weight.

The collaboration between the three artists is one of the production's defining elements. The music does not simply accompany the narrative; it becomes part of the storytelling itself. Through their instruments, Uriburu and La Torre help create the emotional landscape in which Iriondo's memories and experiences unfold.

Iriondo's singing is equally central to the production's impact. Her voice carries the intimacy of the piece, favoring emotional connection over vocal display. Each song feels like a continuation of the story rather than a separate musical number, allowing the audience to experience the journey through both words and melody.

By the conclusion of South, what remains is a reflection on the invisible connections between people and places. The production asks audiences to consider the experiences that shape them, the relationships they carry forward, and the meaning of home when home exists in more than one place.

With its combination of personal storytelling, live music, and cultural memory, South demonstrates how a single performer, supported by two musicians and a deeply honest narrative, can create a theatrical experience that reaches far beyond the boundaries of the stage.

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