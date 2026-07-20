EL CIMARRON Will Come to Teatro Colon in August

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The Centro de Experimentación del Teatro Colón (CETC) will present Hans Werner Henze's El cimarrón August 14-20 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Hans Werner Henze's birth, El cimarrón is presented as one of the German composer's most powerful, political and experimental works. It is not a traditional opera but rather, in Henze's own words, a "sound biography," based on the life of escaped Cuban slave Esteban Montejo, whose testimony was recorded by ethnologist Miguel Barnet in the 1966 book Biography of a Runaway Slave (Biografía de un cimarrón).

The production is staged by Ignacio González Cano, with art direction by Matías Otálora. Iván García stars in the title role.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 at 8:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. performance Aug. 16 at the CETC.

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