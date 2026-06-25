ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND Will Come to Teatro Colon in July

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ballet Estable of Teatro Colón will present the Argentine premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland from July 16-26, 2026, in Buenos Aires. The production, featuring music by Joby Talbot, will be presented in a staging created by the Royal Danish Ballet and the Royal Swedish Ballet, with musical direction by David Briskin. Performances are scheduled for July 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 at 8 p.m., with matinees on July 19 and July 26 at 5 p.m. (Teatro Colón)

Originally commissioned by The Royal Ballet in London and the National Ballet of Canada, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland premiered in 2011 and has since become one of the most frequently performed contemporary narrative ballets. The production features choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, music by Joby Talbot, lighting design by Natasha Katz and designs by Bob Crowley. (Operabase)

The Teatro Colón engagement will feature members of the Ballet Estable, including dancers Rocío Agüero, María Florencia Albareti, Jazmín Aguirre, Luciana Barrirero, Natacha Bernabei and Camila Bocca among the company artists appearing throughout the run. (Operabase)

Tickets are on sale through Teatro Colón’s official box office and website. The production is part of the theater’s 2026 ballet season and marks the first Argentine presentation of Wheeldon’s adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story. Additional information, performance schedules and ticket availability can be found through the theater’s official event calendar. (Teatro Colón)

Need more Argentina Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...