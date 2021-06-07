Weidner Philharmonic Concert at Green Bay Botanical Garden Rescheduled for June 20

The Weidner Philharmonic's performance of "Walton's Façade: An Entertainment" live in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre at the Green Bay Botanical Garden has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Due to weather concerns, the concert scheduled for Sunday, May 23 was moved to the previously determined rain date of June 20, Father's Day. All tickets for the original date will be honored; patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets to attend the event. This concert will mark the Weidner Center's first in-person live performance in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$10 Student tickets on the Grand Lawn are now available for purchase. All-Age Tickets on the Grand Lawn and Cowles Terrace also remain on sale. All Cowles Terrace seating is general admission with folding padded chairs provided. Seating on Grand Lawn is first come first serve with patron's own lawn chairs and blankets. Tickets can be purchased at ticketstaronline.com.

In order to comply with safety policies, the concert will implement staggered admissions and socially distanced seating. Masks will be mandatory for concert attendees when moving from one location to another outside or inside any buildings. View more on the Green Bay Botanical Garden's COVID-19 policies at gbbg.org/coronavirus/.

Beverage concessions will be available for purchase. The Green Bay Botanical Garden invites concert goers to pack a picnic to enjoy in the gardens. Beverage carry-ins are not allowed. Please refer to the Green Bay Botanical Garden's website for more information on visitor policies.

"Walton's Façade: An Entertainment" is an exciting series of poems by Edith Sitwell (1887-1964), accompanied by instrumentals composed by William Walton (1902-1983). Despite being highly controversial for its absurdist avant-garde nature upon its debut in 1922, Walton's Façade: An Entertainment survived its notoriety to become an essential tongue in cheek classic.

Featured Weidner Philharmonic performers include: Kortney James (Flute), Rich Tengowski (Clarinet), Sam Stranz (Saxophone), Adam Gaines (Trumpet), Michael Dewhirst (Cello) and Bill Sallak (Percussion). With narration from Courtney Sherman and direction by Randall Meder.

Tickets for Weidner Philharmonic "Walton's Façade: An Entertainment" live at Green Bay Botanical Garden are on sale now at ticketstaronline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071.