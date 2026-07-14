THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE WIZ & More Set for Broadway In Green Bay at The Weidner

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The Weidner has announced the all-new 2026-2027 Broadway In Green Bay Series featuring The Book of Mormon, Clue, THE WIZ, and Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

Seat renewals are open for Broadway In Green Bay Series Ticket holders now through August 7. Series ticket holders get the best seats at the best price, with first access to renew their Broadway seats every year.

Broadway In Green Bay Series Tickets go on-sale Thursday, July 30 at 10 AM exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in-person at The Weidner Ticket Office of by calling 920.465.2800.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 15, 2026 - 7 PM

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Guests of all ages will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Reimagined for 2026, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, dazzling scenery, and stunning costumes –making it the ultimate holiday gift!

Clue

January 26, 2027 - 7:30 PM

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The Book of Mormon

February 16, 2027 - 7:30 PM

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.

THE WIZ

June 3, 2027 - 7:30 PM

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

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