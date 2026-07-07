HOME ALONE IN CONCERT to Return with Weidner Philharmonic This Holiday Season
The Green Bay event will feature John Williams' iconic score performed live to picture at The Weidner.
The Weidner has announced Weidner Philharmonic will perform Home Alone In Concert on Saturday, December 5 at 2 PM as part of our 2026-2027 concert series.
Tickets for Home Alone In Concert go on-sale Thursday, July 9 at 10 AM exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in-person at The Weidner Ticket Office of by calling 920.465.2800.
A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by Weidner Philharmonic. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!
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