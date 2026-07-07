HOME ALONE IN CONCERT to Return with Weidner Philharmonic This Holiday Season

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The Weidner has announced Weidner Philharmonic will perform Home Alone In Concert on Saturday, December 5 at 2 PM as part of our 2026-2027 concert series.

Tickets for Home Alone In Concert go on-sale Thursday, July 9 at 10 AM exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in-person at The Weidner Ticket Office of by calling 920.465.2800.

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by Weidner Philharmonic. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

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