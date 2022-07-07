TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022 Now Accepting Speaker Submissions

UW-Green Bay staff and The Weidner have announced TEDxUW-Green Bay is now accepting speaker applications for our fourth annual event. This year's event will take place Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM. It will be held for the first time in the Herbert L. Williams Theatre at Theatre on the Bay located on the UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus.

"We are thrilled to host the UW-Green Bay TEDx event on the Marinette Campus this year. It is an amazing opportunity to showcase regional talent and how the university plays a part in the growth of Northeast Wisconsin. I hope our students and community members attend to learn something new and then share that information with everyone they know. Knowledge is power." Says UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus Executive Officer, Cynthia Bailey.

Speaker applications are being accepted now through Sunday, August 7 at Midnight. Do you have an idea worth spreading and would like to be a considered as a 2022 TEDxUW-Green Bay speaker? Fill out the applicant survey at tedxuwgreenbay.com. Please forward this communication to someone you think would be a great TEDxUW-Green Bay speaker.

Head of the 2022 Speaker Selection Committee, Jennie Young, Ph.D, echoes the excitement organizing TEDxUW-Green Bay. "A TEDx event is a public forum for sharing "ideas worth spreading," especially for sharing ideas relevant to a particular region and culture. We're thrilled to facilitate this event that will give voice to the ideas and people of northern Wisconsin."

TEDxUW-Green Bay is a self-organized program founded in 2018, which provides the chosen presenters with the opportunity to work with Content and Presentation coaches to develop their TEDx Talks for the event. All TEDxUW-Green Bay Talks are filmed by a professional video crew and are posted on official TEDx platforms. Previous TEDxUW-Green Bay talks are collected and available for viewing on The Weidner's YouTube Channel.

If you have questions about becoming a TEDxUW-Green Bay speaker please contact Jennie Young at youngj@uwgb.edu.

About Theatre on the Bay

Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by UW-Green Bay's Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions. Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure in Marinette with its home stage on the Marinette Campus.

About The Weidner

UW-Green Bay's The Weidner is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up to receive The Weidner Wire newsletter.

About the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 9,276 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 79,604 continuing education enrollees each year across all campus locations. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay is the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.