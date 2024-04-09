GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fox Cities PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Entertainment Events Presents Girls Night: The Musical on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, August 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Share the fun & laughter at this hilarious, feel-good comedy as five girlfriends go from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke. Get the girlfriends together and come sing along, dance along, and sip on cocktails while taking in this party of a show!

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on foxcitiespac.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.