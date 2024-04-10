 The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Reveals 2023-24 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2023-24 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.

Throughout the 2023-24 school year, approximately 2,000 students from 31 local high schools in Northeast Wisconsin have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.

This year's participating high schools are: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Chilton, De Pere, Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Manitowoc Lincoln, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Preble, Pulaski, Shawano Community, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Two Rivers, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

The Center Stage Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops focused on a variety of skills including dancing, singing, technical theater, comedy and acting (monologue).

A team of trained adjudicators attended each participating school’s musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and applications were reviewed to determine the program recognition recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red carpet, Tony Awards®-style Showcase at the Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

At this showcase, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will announce the two nominees selected in a separate process following production adjudication to attend The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® Friday, June 14, 2024 through Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in New York City. This time spent in New York will culminate with the 15th annual Jimmy Awards® where 102 high school students from across the country will showcase their talents on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

"It's been another great year of high school students connecting with their peers and celebrating high school musical theater together through the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program," said Fox Cities P.A.C.'s Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "In the program's 8th year, these students utilized the educational resources offered to them in the form of various interactive workshops, bettering their craft while supporting and encouraging one another. We are pleased to recognize their joyful dedication and commitment to theater and each other, and thank our educators and community for helping support this next generation in their endeavors."

Tickets for the Showcase are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at foxcitiespac.com, the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760, or on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app. Additional fees may apply.