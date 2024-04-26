The Fox Cities P.A.C. Unveils 2024-25 Amcor Education Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has revealed the 2024-25 Amcor Education Series to Northeast Wisconsin educators attending the Educator Appreciation Event on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Amcor Education Series provides opportunities to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Highlights in the 2024-25 Season include TheaterWorksUSA production of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical, Mister C Live! Air is Everywhere and Songs and Stories of the Black Wolf — Wade Fernandez.

"When we come together to engage in the arts, our personal experiences, backgrounds, interests and ideas merge to create new connections," said Fox Cities P.A.C. Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Local students and educators can share in these experiences as they watch classroom lessons come alive on stage. These students expand their critical thinking and ignite imaginations through performances that features various themes including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics), music, rhythm, culture, storytelling and more."

The Amcor Education Series is supported by the Series Title Partner, Amcor. A variety of live stage performances are available for students in grades pre-K through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered home schools and state-licensed family or group care centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan. The Amcor Education Series connects to classroom curriculum, Wisconsin Academic Standards and brings to life subjects including science, literature and social studies.

2024-25 AMCOR EDUCATION SERIES

Mister C Live! Air is Everywhere

October 22, 2024

Joshua Kane Performs Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of Terror

October 23, 2024

Sons of Mystro

October 30, 2024

Cirque Kalabanté

Afrique en Cirque

January 31, 2025

TheaterWorksUSA production of

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

February 6, 2025

DRUMLine Live

February 13, 2025

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's

Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny

February 20, 2025

TheaterWorksUSA production of

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical

March 5, 2025

Songs and Stories of the Black Wolf — Wade Fernandez

March 19, 2025

Honolulu Theatre for Youth's

The Pa‘akai We Bring

April 10, 2025

Literature to Life's

The Latehomecomer

April 16, 2025

TheaterWorksUSA production of

Ada Twist, Scientist and Friends

April 17, 2025

Information about each of the performances, additional resources for educators and more about the Amcor Education Series can be found at foxcitiespac.com.