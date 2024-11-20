Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire, a stage adaptation of the beloved 1993 film, welcomes audiences with its technical mastery and heartfelt story. Containing 31 lightning-fast quick changes per show, this production is a marvel of theatrical ingenuity. These whirlwind transformations between Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, Mrs. Doubtfire, bring an undeniable energy to the performance, showcasing the talents of the cast and backstage crew alike.

The production boasts an impressive ensemble of 54 company members. The visual spectacle is further enhanced by 200 meticulously crafted wigs and 400 vibrant costumes, each contributing to the show’s colorful and dynamic aesthetic.

Fans of the original movie and newcomers alike will find themselves laughing, crying, and marveling at the sheer artistry of this production. Mrs. Doubtfire is more than a stage show—it's a celebration of theatrical magic and the resilience of the human spirit. The story follows the endearing yet flawed Daniel Hillard as he transforms into the larger-than-life Scottish nanny, Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire, in a desperate attempt to stay connected with his children after a bitter divorce. The production delivers a powerful message about the importance of family, self-discovery, and embracing change.

Adding an emotional layer to this stop on the tour are David Hibbard and Aaron Kaburick, cast members who have been with the show since its Broadway run. For them, performing at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, the final destination of Mrs. Doubtfire's first North American national tour, is a poignant full-circle moment.

On opening night, Alex Branton took on the demanding roles of David Hillard and Doubtfire. The wide range of skills required to make this role come to life are not often seen on the professional stage in a single performer. Branton’s knack for comedy could be seen as he handled the transitions from character to character with unrivaled mastery. Branton made David charmingly disheveled and Mrs. Doubtfire charismatically delightful. From the use of classic character voices to loop pad technologies, Branton left audiences wondering how so many unique skills can be wrapped up in one person. Alex Branton will be back on stage during this tour stop on November 20, and the matinee performances on November 23 and 24.

Giselle Gutierrez, Jake Beser, and Sunny Lauren Hoder took the stage as the Hillard children, and showed that the future is bright for the stage. Gutierrez left nothing in question about her vocal capabilities. A powerful and controlled performance kept her young counterparts in check while also leaving no emotional stone unturned. Through Gutierrez’s portrayal, Lydia became a character that the audience looked to for an honest perspective on the very real adolescent response to traumas caused by familial turmoil. Beser and Hoder took on their respective roles as Christopher and Natalie with poise and wit. Both worked in tandem to bring a youthfulness that kept the audience smiling with their blatant honesty and well-timed interjections.

Miranda Hillard was played by Catherine Brunell. Her portrayal was exactly what this production needed. The nature of the show is chaotic and fast paced, leaving this role to balance the entire dynamic with a sense of stability, organization, and practicality. Brunell left the audience in shambles during her performance of “Let Go”. Her ability to navigate the character development of Miranda while managing both her disdain for David’s unpredictable behavior and her fondness of Mrs. Doubtfire made Brunell a standout performer in this touring production. She breathed authenticity into this multi-dimensional character who embodies the challenges and resilience of a parent navigating complex relational dynamics. Sally Field would be proud.

The production features an energetic and talented ensemble led by Julie Kavanagh and Neil Starkenberg. The element of surprise was in full force with this company. Just when you thought you knew what was coming next there were tap dancing chefs, iconic female historical figures gettin’ down, and a nightmarish sequence of river dancing Doubtfires. Vocally, the ensemble showed that they deserved their post-show ovation during numbers like “Make Me A Woman” and “Big Fat No”.

I was a skeptic going in, but Mrs. Doubtfire proved to be an undeniably charming production that is a great launch for the 2024-2025 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Broadway Across America season. Bringing a classic movie into the 21st century can be a tricky thing to navigate, but this production reminded patrons that Mrs. Doubtfire’s message that “bridges are meant to be crossed, hope lies in forgiveness” is timeless and more relevant now than ever. It’s an enjoyable adaptation that fans of the original film and lovers of lighthearted musicals will certainly appreciate.

Mrs. Doubtfire will finish its run of National Tour performances here at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 24.

Comments