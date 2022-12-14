Peninsula Players Theatre Appoints New Board Members

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, has announced the appointment of Sarah Bonovich and Greg Wait to its Board of Directors. Bonovich and Wait's election to the Board of Directors is for a three-year term.

Bonovich was raised in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, graduated from St. Norbert College and now resides in Door County with her family. She a property manager at Doneff Companies, focusing primarily on multi-family housing. She has served on the boards of Peninsula Preschool in Ephraim and the Sue Baldwin Fund, which supports Door County Breast Cancer survivors. Currently, Bonovich serves on the board of the Friends of Gibraltar, which helps provide experiential learning opportunities and exposure to the arts for the students at Gibraltar Area Schools.

"It is truly an honor for me to join the Peninsula Players Theatre Board of Directors," Bonovich said. "The theater captured my heart and imagination in middle school when I started attending plays. From the sunset swing to the intermission garden stroll (candy bar in hand) to the old noisy directors' chairs to the world-class performances, this place is a part of me. Anyone who has attended the theater has their story of this shared cultural experience that is uniquely Door County. I am grateful for this theatrical treasure and look forward to contributing to its preservation and continued success."

Wait is a partner with Riverwater Partners, LLC, an independent investment advisory and investment management firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2019, Riverwater acquired Falcons Rock Investment Counsel, LLC, a fee-only investment consulting firm that Wait founded in 2003. Prior to founding Falcons Rock, he had advisory and management positions with Strong Capital Management, Salomon Smith Barney, Charing Company and Principal Financial Group. Wait graduated from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and holds the Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designation granted by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. He was granted fellowship status with the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists (ISCEBS) in 2002. Wait is an active member of the ISCEBS and the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF). He currently serves on the advisory board of the Finance & Business Law Department at UW-Whitewater and previously served on the investment committee for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

"My family and I have always appreciated Peninsula Players Theatre for its dynamic contributions to Door County's performing arts community," Wait said. "I'm honored to be serving on the board of Peninsula Players Theatre, where we've laughed and cried along with Wonderful Productions and enjoyed the beautiful surroundings for many years."

Bonovich and Wait's extensive business and administrative skills and investment experiences will further the depth of an already multi-talented and diverse board devoted to ensuring the financial stability and continued success of Wisconsin's oldest professional theater.

"We are fortunate to have passionate board members who commit their time and energy to preserve and maintain what has become a Door County tradition - Peninsula Players Theatre," said Board President Jill Herlache. "With the addition of Sarah and Greg, the Peninsula Players Theatre Board is poised to continue its tremendous responsibility of overseeing the successful operations of this theatrical treasure. Sarah and Greg bring unique skills, experience, and perspective to the board, ensuring that we remain as focused and forward-thinking as possible."

Peninsula Players Theatre board members are a mix of Door County community members with business and financial backgrounds as well as artists, contractors and local business owners, all of whom have an enthusiastic passion for ensuring the Peninsula Players Theatre experience for future generations. Bonovich and Wait were warmly welcomed by fellow board members, including Tom Birmingham, Dave Borghesi, treasurer; Julia B. Chomeau; Jackie Danis, Barbara Simpson Fuhrmann, secretary; Wendy Halloran, Jill Herlache, board president; Bill Higley, Sara Glenn, vice president; Mary Greisen, Ted Laitner, Jim Maronek, Bill Parsons, Peggy Reineck and Jerry Zaug.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 88 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. For more information on Peninsula Players Theatre, call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.