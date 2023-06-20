ONE VISION OF QUEEN Starring Marc Martel Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

An explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Get ready to rock with Marc Martel, whose voice bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury. One Vision Of Queen starring Marc Martel is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production.

At its core, the riveting show focuses on the extremely diverse body of the band's greatest hits, from the grandiose “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the adrenaline-pumping “We Will Rock You,” the euphoric “We Are The Champions,” the funky “Another One Bites The Dust,” the stadium-shaking David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” the soulful “Somebody To Love,” and the swinging “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (to name but a few from the steroid-stacked setlist).

 

“In the history of music, few voices have been as great as that of Freddie Mercury. However, the Canadian singer Marc Martel seems to be his very reincarnation.” — Alejandra Orozco, Quarter Rock Press

 

Tickets may be purchased on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid. 

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!


