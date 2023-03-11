Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl

Stiehl will step down from the Northern Sky board April 1 after 26 years with the organization.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl Cyndy Stiehl will step down from the Northern Sky board April 1 after 26 years with the organization, including two as board chair. Stiehl will continue to be active in the organization via membership on various advisory committees.

"Cyndy is one of a kind, a real force of nature," said associate managing director Holly Feldman. "She has been tireless in her support of Northern Sky-and she's just such a joy to be around."

Known for her generosity of spirit and incisive organizational insight, Stiehl has helped guide Northern Sky through joyous growth, including a successful capital campaign and the opening of the indoor Gould Theater, as well as through the challenges of the pandemic, and the death of Northern Sky co-founder Fred Alley, who asked Stiehl to join the board in the first place.

"I still remember the early days," Stiehl said, "when the members took turns hosting the monthly board meetings. Each meeting began with an 'open mic' time for board members to share favorite lines and songs from the shows we loved seeing in the park."

Stiehl is one of only three chairs Northern Sky has had since the board's founding in 1997. Stiehl succeeded Mary Seeberg, who served from 1997-2020, and preceded current chair Heidi Ling, who began her term as chair in 2022.

"I'm grateful that neither Mary nor Cyndy has gone far," Ling said, "and that they continue to volunteer and provide good counsel. Their legacies will continue to be felt. To begin with, I'm planning to bring back their tradition of 'open mic' at the board meetings! My question is will there be singing?"

About Northern Sky Theater Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl

Northern Sky Theater is a non-profit professional theater organization that produces original musical shows in repertory from June through August both outdoor in Peninsula State Park and indoor at their Gould Theater. Northern Sky continues its performances into the fall with shows at the Gould Theater September through October and over the Christmas holiday.

Northern Sky events are supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Bob Ling

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season Photo
Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season
After a decade of producing entertaining, thought-provoking theatrical productions and providing professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts Theatre Co. is ready for some big changes.
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More! Photo
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2023-24 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series that features two Wisconsin premieres and performances exploring identity and culture from around the world through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and the immersive Spotlight Series.
Nurse Blake to Play The Weidner in October Photo
Nurse Blake to Play The Weidner in October
Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star NURSE BLAKE has announced his massive 100 city Shock Advised Comedy Tour, with a performance in Green Bay on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8pm at The Weidner. 
Ticket Sales Begin on March 1 For Peninsula Players Theatres 88th Season Photo
Ticket Sales Begin on March 1 For Peninsula Players Theatre's 88th Season
Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced that individual tickets will go on sale March 1 for its 88th season performing June 13 through October 15, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary SeasonOutskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season
March 10, 2023

After a decade of producing entertaining, thought-provoking theatrical productions and providing professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts Theatre Co. is ready for some big changes.
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!
March 7, 2023

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2023-24 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series that features two Wisconsin premieres and performances exploring identity and culture from around the world through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and the immersive Spotlight Series.
Nurse Blake to Play The Weidner in OctoberNurse Blake to Play The Weidner in October
February 25, 2023

Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star NURSE BLAKE has announced his massive 100 city Shock Advised Comedy Tour, with a performance in Green Bay on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8pm at The Weidner. 
Ticket Sales Begin on March 1 For Peninsula Players Theatre's 88th SeasonTicket Sales Begin on March 1 For Peninsula Players Theatre's 88th Season
February 23, 2023

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced that individual tickets will go on sale March 1 for its 88th season performing June 13 through October 15, 2023. 
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to Present THE 'HAPPY TOGETHER' TOUR in AugustThe Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to Present THE 'HAPPY TOGETHER' TOUR in August
February 20, 2023

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: The 'Happy Together' Tour on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 with a line-up featuring returning favorites and new additions.
share