Northern Sky And Door County Maritime Museum To Donate Tickets To Door County Students

Northern Sky Theater will once again invite all Door County students to a complimentary evening of entertainment under the stars. Northern Sky will distribute nearly 4,000 free tickets to every elementary, middle and high school student in all five Door County school districts as well as area homeschooling students.

This year's ticket includes an opportunity to see the company's world premiere We Like It Where? and the return of Windjammers at Peninsula State Park.

The world premiere, We Like It Where?, by Corrie Beula Kovacs and Stephen Kovacs, celebrates ordinary people doing extraordinary things. It is based on the true story of the town of Winneconne's brief secession from Wisconsin. Left off the 1967 state highway map, the tourist-dependent town takes action. They create a hilarious publicity stunt that makes world news. Windjammers, by Robin Share and Clay Zambo, is set in 1876 on a tall ship on Lake Michigan when sailing was the hallmark of maritime commerce. It is a coming-of-age voyage for a young boy as well as a newly-minted captain. Students will see a story of courage and adventure amid high waves, fresh air, legend, and song.

Additionally, students will be able to use their free ticket to explore the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay. "We are particularly excited about this collaboration because our showing of Windjammers, which is set on a tall ship on Lake Michigan, fits so nicely with the Maritime Museum's interactive exhibits." stated Ann Birnschein, Marketing Director. "It is a wonderful opportunity to immerse students in the maritime history that was and is so essential to Door County."

Located along Sturgeon Bay's working waterfront, the Door County Maritime Museum showcases the area's rich maritime roots. The museum features several interactive exhibits, as well as tours of the immaculately restored seagoing tugboat John Purves. Hard-working fishermen, brave ship captains, skilled craftsmen, bold inventors and lonely lighthouse keepers are just some of the personalities students will discover in the galleries of the museum. "As we are rapidly scaling up a comprehensive educational outreach program to engage Door County K-12 school districts and students, this partnership with Northern Sky Theater to welcome all local students to the Door County Maritime Museum this summer is a natural first step," said Museum Executive Director Kevin Osgood.

"When you add it up, on average, that's nearly $100,000 in ticket value being offered to the youth of our community," stated Northern Sky Board Chair, Mary Seeberg. "That's quite the investment, but we often hear from families who have made it a tradition to come out to the theater with their student ticket each summer. We are so pleased to be part of their family memories under the stars."

Tickets will be distributed the middle of May should be in the student's hands by summer vacation. Parents are encouraged to check their school office in the event they do not receive a ticket.



We Like It Where? opens June 12th and plays Mondays at 8:30PM, Wednesdays at 8PM, Thursdays at 6PM and Saturdays at 8PM. Windjammers opens June 18th and plays Tuesday at 8PM and Thursdays at 8:30PM.



Students will need to present their complimentary tickets at the outdoor amphitheater in Peninsula State Park or the maritime museum in Sturgeon Bay. Both the museum and Northern Sky performances are suitable for all ages. Visit www.NorthernSkyTheater.com for more information about the shows or www.dcmm.org for more information about the Door County Maritime Museum.





