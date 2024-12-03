Matching Gift Of $10,000 Boosts Giving Tuesday At The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A matching gift of $10,000 and an opportunity to earn an invitation to a MAMMA MIA! load-in viewing event encourages participation in this year's Giving Tuesday celebration at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Kicking off the global day of generosity known as Giving Tuesday, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces a $10,000 matching gift commitment from an anonymous Fox Cities donor to celebrate all who share in the joy of giving.

"Joy multiplies when we share it with others. And there is nothing that gives someone more joy than the joy of giving," said the anonymous matching gift donor, a retired Neenah educator.

With this matching gift, all year-end contributions up to $10,000 — starting Giving Tuesday — will double in impact, turning a $20 gift into $40 of impact, or $500 into $1,000.

The money raised through year-end donations will support many impactful programs within the Center such as the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, inclusive workshops and collaborations like touch tours with participating Broadway shows throughout the season, and more.

"It is incredible, the impact the Center Stage Program has had on me and countless other students. It shows students the power that they hold within themselves when it comes to the arts," said Amelia, a Center Stage Program participant from 2021-23.

"Being able to feel and hear the props and costumes during the touch tour brought the musical to life for me. It made it so much easier to imagine everything in my mind," said Moulin Rouge! The Musical touch tour participant Lexi.

In addition to contributing to a multicultural gathering place in the heart of the Fox Cities, the first 25 Giving Tuesday donations of $25 or more will be invited to a special MAMMA MIA! load-in viewing experience on Tuesday, December 17.

You can make a gift online at foxcitiespac.com/joy, by calling (920) 730-3782, or by visiting the Center's ticket office Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can also mail in your gift to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Attn: Development, 400 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911.

Comments