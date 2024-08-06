Marcus Performing Arts Center Showcasing Prominent Artists of Color 2024/25 CULTURE COLLECTIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful inaugural season, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is proud to announce the second year of the Culture Collective, an exciting addition to its performance lineup designed to celebrate and elevate the contributions of artists of color across a spectrum of artistic disciplines.

The Culture Collective aligns with MPAC's commitment to Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) in the performing arts. This year's Collective features eight performances featuring prominent artists of color ranging from award-winning musicians and dance companies to dazzling cirque and concert experiences as well as two free community events.

“The Culture Collective not only enriches our artistic offerings but also fosters meaningful connections and learning opportunities through our educational and community engagement activities,” stated Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “With the second year of the Collective, we are proud to continue this journey as part of our commitment to Racial, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts reaches everyone in our community.”

Tickets are now on sale for all performances. These shows may also be combined with other MPAC Presents performances to create a Build Your Own (BYO) Series (three or more shows) for instant savings of 15%.

To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206 for personal service, or visit the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more receive special discount pricing and can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

Numerous educational and community engagement activities will be part of the 2024/25 Culture Collective. MPAC will offer a range of activities alongside our performances, including masterclasses, Q&A sessions, post-show talkbacks, and more in partnership with local schools and community organizations, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts reaches individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Our 2024/25 Student Matinee Series will also be announced at a later date, which will include several of the artists featured in the Collective.

