BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour to Play Boise's Morrison Center
Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice return for the score, with direction by Matt West.
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is on sale now for a run at the Morrison Center, with performances scheduled December 2-6. The engagement marks Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years.
The production has been brought to life with new sets and costumes, and best availability is noted for Wednesday and Thursday performances.
The show features the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the songs 'Be Our Guest' and 'Beauty and the Beast.' Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, and book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.
Event Details
Dates: December 2-6
Venue: Morrison Center, 1910 University Drive MS 1050, Boise, ID 83725-1050
The Morrison Center uses all-in ticket pricing, meaning the listed price includes all mandatory fees up front, with no hidden service charges added at checkout. All prices include a $5.00 facility fee, and prices do not reflect sales tax.
Tickets must be purchased by August 25, 2026. All sales are final, with no exchanges or refunds; blackout dates and other restrictions may apply, and standard service fees apply to online and phone orders. Dates, times, prices, and cast are subject to change without notice.
Disney on Broadway recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
Photo Credit: 1 - Kyra Belle Johnson. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney
Photo Credit: 1 - Kyra Belle Johnson. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney
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