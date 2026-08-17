MOON OVER BUFFALO to Open at Peninsula Players Theatre

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Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its 91st season with Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo (August 19 - September 6), the hilarious screwball comedy that fills the Theatre's fourth slot in the season. Directed by Landree Fleming, this fast-paced comedy follows two fading stage stars whose last chance at Hollywood success sends their already chaotic lives completely off the rails.

Sponsored by Tim and Jackie Danis, Moon Over Buffalo performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m., except for the closing performance Sunday, September 6, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $54, $56 and $59. For tickets or more information, call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 or visit PeninsulaPlayers.com.

Set in Buffalo, New York, in 1953, Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, once-celebrated stage actors whose careers, and marriage, have seen better days. Now touring repertory productions of Cyrano de Bergerac and Private Lives, the couple receives unexpected news that could change everything: legendary Hollywood director Frank Capra is coming to their matinee and may be considering them for roles in his next film.

Suddenly, George and Charlotte have one more shot at the big time...what could stand in their way? George's wandering eye has created a backstage scandal, Charlotte is ready to walk out, their daughter has unexpectedly returned home, an old flame is hovering nearby, actors are missing and no one seems entirely certain which play they are supposed to be performing when Capra arrives.

What follows is a whirlwind of slamming doors, mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, missed cues and theatrical mayhem as the Hays desperately try to hold their company, and themselves, together.

Ken Ludwig is the award-winning playwright of Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Lend Me A Tenor, The Game's Afoot, Crazy for You, and many more. Moon Over Buffalo marked Carol Burnett's triumphant return to Broadway after 30 years, and she and her co-star Phil Bosco (both nominated for Tony Awards for their roles) were followed on Broadway by Lynn Redgrave and Robert Goulet, then in London by Joan Collins and Frank Langella.

Peninsula Players Theatre audiences are well acquainted with Ludwig's work. The Theatre most recently produced his touching romantic comedy Dear Jack, Dear Louise in 2025, and previous seasons have featured The Game's Afoot, A Fox on the Fairway, Lend Me a Tenor and other Ludwig favorites.

Landree Fleming is making her directorial debut at Peninsula Players Theatre this season. Her directing credits include Modern Gentleman (About Face Theatre); Little Shop of Horrors and Fun Home (Paramount Theatre); Snow Queen (Marriott Theatre); Never Better, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Once Upon a Mattress (Theo Ubique) and 9 to 5: The Musical (Metropolis Performing Arts Centre). Landree is also a performer, having appeared on many Chicago stages.

Fleming directs an ensemble that includes Aja Alcazar, Joe Casey, James David Larson, and Garrett Lutz, who are carrying over from prior productions in the season. Rounding out the cast are Peninsula Players Theatre alum Karl Hamilton as well as Laura T. Fisher, Isabelle Muthiah, and Susie McMonagle, all making their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts.

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