Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Will Offer Ticket Donation Program

A Ticket Donation Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will allow community members a way to give back with ease. More than a ticket, patrons will be giving the gift of access to cultural and artistic experiences.

Season Ticket Holders, individual ticket holders, and anyone who's purchased a package to see shows at the Fox Cities P.A.C. now have the option to share the arts in a meaningful way. And that direct impact comes with very minimal effort. With this Ticket Donation Program, community members can begin a chain reaction that leads to nonprofit community partners redistributing donated tickets to recipients who might not otherwise have access to the enrichment provided by sharing a live arts experience with their community.

It's a simple way to give. If, for any reason, ticketholders know they will be unable to attend a show for which they have already purchased tickets, a few taps on a screen or clicks of a mouse are enough to ensure someone else in the community gets to benefit. Ticket holders can use the Center's FoxCitiesPAC app or visit foxcitiespac.com/donate-my-tickets/ to donate. A missed performance is suddenly transformed into a special memory for someone in the community who wouldn't have had that experience without the patron's help — that's the magic of giving.

Patrons who donate a ticket will receive a receipt for their donation, allowing them to claim the value of the ticket as a charitable gift.

The Ticket Donation Program is expanding access to cultural experiences and strengthening partnerships with community organizations while building bonds between individual members of the community.

As an example, one notable organization that helps coordinate recipients of the Ticket Donation Program is NEWCA, or the Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association, an organization dedicated to embracing Chinese history, community members' identities as Chinese/Asian Americans, and empowering Chinese/Asian American culture, traditions, languages, businesses, and charities within the Northeast Wisconsin region. Their Executive Director, Fanni Xie, shared that sometimes, ticket purchasing is difficult for Chinese/Asian community members because of a language barrier. “A lot of the population in our community have language barriers,” Xie said. “There's two things [that] can break those barriers. One is food, and the other is art. Those are international languages.”

“These tickets actually serve as a bridge,” said Xie, “first of all to break the language barrier, and second of all is that it breaks the intergenerational barrier. Because some of the parents actually born in China… did not have the chance to appreciate the Western art or the theater art that happens here [in the United States], but all the kids growing up here learn how to appreciate both cultures. So, the parents and kids coming over to see the show actually helps them, through the intercultural and intergenerational connection.”

“I know from experience that attending a [Fox Cities] P.A.C. event is most pleasurable, if not thrilling to be a part of, and so it's a really good feeling to know that someone else is going to have that same feeling, that same pleasure, by my donation,” said Bill Henry, a ticket donor from earlier this year and longtime patron of the Center.

