Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Welcomes New Public Relations and Communications Manager

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the hiring of Darby McCarthy as the new Public Relations and Communications Manager.

Darby McCarthy joined the Center in her role as Public Relations and Communications Manager in September. Going forward, she will be the primary point of contact for media communications and coordination.

McCarthy began her Northeast Wisconsin career as a Multimedia Journalist working at a television news station based in Green Bay. She will bring her skills and the connections she acquired during her time in that role to the Center as she makes her transition into the world of public relations and communications.

"I am beyond excited by this opportunity to combine my passions for community involvement, live performing arts experiences, and writing," McCarthy said. "I feel so encouraged already by the incredible team of people I'll be joining as a support beam."

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Senior Manager of Brand Engagement Kristin Schroeder said McCarthy will be a wonderful asset to the brand engagement team.

"Working for a nonprofit organization dedicated to the enrichment of our community means building a team of motivated and passionate people. I am confident that Darby will be a valuable addition not only because of the skills she brings but also because of her eager and positive attitude," said Schroeder.

