News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring Bands, Comedians & More

Highlights include Etta May, Parker Drew, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

By: Aug. 13, 2024
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring Bands, Comedians & More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has revealed its 8th Performing Arts Season schedule of entertainment - one that features an array of diverse, and extraordinary, performances. From comedians and tribute bands to dance productions and holiday cheer, the 2024-2025 Season promises an impressive lineup of talent and entertainment for all ages.

LATEST NEWS

Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring Bands, Comedians & More
Full Cast Set for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Tammy Baldwin For United States Senate

September 2024

  • 16: AVB Community Band presents Reel Love: Music from the Movies
  • 21: Etta May
  • 28: Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute

October 2024

  • 4: David Seering in Frank Sinatra vs Neil Diamond
  • 12: Summoning Spirits with Peter Boie
  • 19: An Evening with Chris Ruggiero
  • 21: AVB Community Band presents A Broadway Love Affair
  • 26: Parker Drew in The Twain Shall Meet

December 2024

  • 12: Copper State Brass presented by Brown County Civic Music Association
  • 18: Christmas with the Knights on Broadway

January 2025

  • 25: Frank's Tribute & The All-Star Band
  • 31: Assisted Living: The Musical

February 2025

  • 14: The Four C Notes: Recreating the Music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

March 2025

  • 1: Listen To Her Heart: The Tom Petty Experience
  • 8: Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters
  • 9: Goitse presented by Brown County Civic Music Association
  • 17: AVB Community Band presents Symphony of Love
  • 22: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

April 2025

  • 5: Alive Again: A Tribute to Chicago
  • 12: The MadHatters with special guests from Ashwaubenon High School Choirs
  • 14: AVB Community Band presents A World United By Love

May 2025

  • 12: AVB Community Band presents Love's Grand Finale
  • 27: Imani Winds presented by Brown County Civic Association

This season also highlights numerous events hosted by the Ashwaubenon School District, including performances by Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School Bands and Choirs, as well as theatrical productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Disney's Descendants: The Musical, and the annual Spring Play.

For a full calendar of events and additional information, please visit AshwaubenonPAC.org.

Tickets go on sale August 15 at 11:00 AM. To purchase:

  • Through Ticket Star, the official ticketing services provider
  • Call 920-494-3401 or 800-895-0071
  • Online at AshwaubenonPAC.org
  • Visit Ticket Star's Main Office: 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay, WI 54304



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos