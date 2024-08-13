Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring Bands, Comedians & More

Highlights include Etta May, Parker Drew, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has revealed its 8th Performing Arts Season schedule of entertainment - one that features an array of diverse, and extraordinary, performances. From comedians and tribute bands to dance productions and holiday cheer, the 2024-2025 Season promises an impressive lineup of talent and entertainment for all ages.
This season also highlights numerous events hosted by the Ashwaubenon School District, including performances by Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School Bands and Choirs, as well as theatrical productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Disney's Descendants: The Musical, and the annual Spring Play.
For a full calendar of events and additional information, please visit AshwaubenonPAC.org.
