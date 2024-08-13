Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring Bands, Comedians & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has revealed its 8th Performing Arts Season schedule of entertainment - one that features an array of diverse, and extraordinary, performances. From comedians and tribute bands to dance productions and holiday cheer, the 2024-2025 Season promises an impressive lineup of talent and entertainment for all ages.

September 2024

16: AVB Community Band presents Reel Love: Music from the Movies

21: Etta May

28: Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute

October 2024

4: David Seering in Frank Sinatra vs Neil Diamond

12: Summoning Spirits with Peter Boie

19: An Evening with Chris Ruggiero

21: AVB Community Band presents A Broadway Love Affair

26: Parker Drew in The Twain Shall Meet

December 2024

12: Copper State Brass presented by Brown County Civic Music Association

18: Christmas with the Knights on Broadway

January 2025

25: Frank's Tribute & The All-Star Band

31: Assisted Living: The Musical

February 2025

14: The Four C Notes: Recreating the Music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

March 2025

1: Listen To Her Heart: The Tom Petty Experience

8: Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters

9: Goitse presented by Brown County Civic Music Association

17: AVB Community Band presents Symphony of Love

22: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

April 2025

5: Alive Again: A Tribute to Chicago

12: The MadHatters with special guests from Ashwaubenon High School Choirs

14: AVB Community Band presents A World United By Love

May 2025

12: AVB Community Band presents Love's Grand Finale

27: Imani Winds presented by Brown County Civic Association

This season also highlights numerous events hosted by the Ashwaubenon School District, including performances by Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School Bands and Choirs, as well as theatrical productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Disney's Descendants: The Musical, and the annual Spring Play.

For a full calendar of events and additional information, please visit AshwaubenonPAC.org.

Tickets go on sale August 15 at 11:00 AM. To purchase:

Through Ticket Star, the official ticketing services provider

Call 920-494-3401 or 800-895-0071

Online at AshwaubenonPAC.org

Visit Ticket Star's Main Office: 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay, WI 54304

Comments