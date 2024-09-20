Fox Cities P.A.C. Expands Rush Ticket Program To Include Offers For More Community Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced an expansion of its Rush Ticket Program for more community members to enjoy the live performing arts.

To enhance accessibility to the arts, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is introducing reduced ticket prices through the Community Rush Ticket Program for Wisconsin state assistance recipients, similar to rates offered to students. Currently, eligible students can access special ticket rates with proof of current enrollment such as a valid student ID or current course schedule.

The expanded Community Rush program is available for select events exclusively at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's ticket office, starting one hour before showtime, for patrons enrolled in one or more Wisconsin state assistance programs. Eligible shows can be viewed at foxcitiespac.com/rush. Patrons interested in utilizing Community Rush must present valid documentation of their program enrollment at the time of ticket purchase. Accepted forms of verification may include an acceptance letter, benefit award letter, EBT card, or Medicaid card.

"We are thrilled to offer more opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience and connect to their community through the arts in the Fox Cities," said Fox Cities P.A.C.'s President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Expanding the Center's Rush Ticket Program to include families and more community members is another step in making the transformative and inspirational impact of the live performing arts more accessible."

Programs that qualify for Community Rush offers, assuming proper documentation is provided, may include, but are not limited to, the following:

BadgerCare Plus

Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP)

Emergency Assistance (EA) Wisconsin

FDPIR (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations)

FoodShare

School Nutrition programs

Afterschool Snack Program (ASP)

Elderly Nutrition

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP)

Milk programs

The National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

Summer Meal programs

Seamless Summer Option (SSO)

Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Program

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

Wisconsin Works (W-2)

WHEDA Housing Choice Voucher Program

Section 8

Section 42 — Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program

Wisconsin Head Start/Early Head Start programs

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP)

Wisconsin Medicaid

Wisconsin Shares Child Care Subsidy Program

Wisconsin WIC (Women, Infants & Children) Program

The Community Rush program will be available for the following performances in October:

Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble (October 17, $18 per ticket)

Bill Blagg presents Family Magic(October 19, $12 per ticket)

Additional shows will be added throughout the season and program eligible patrons are encouraged to check foxcitiespac.com/rush for current offers.

