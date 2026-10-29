WOLF AT THE DOOR Cast Announced for Perseverance Theatre Production

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Perseverance Theatre and Arciniega Street Productions have cast their co-production WOLF AT THE DOOR, Directed by Rio Alberto. Four actors will bring Marisela Treviño Orta's dark fairy tale to the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage for three weekends, November 27 through December 13.

Three quarters of the cast represent Alaska's three largest communities with Nanieezh Peter from Fairbanks, Mari Puller from Anchorage, and Gabriel A. Conesa Caquías from Perseverance's home stage in Juneau by way of Washington. Sofía Terceros Arce hails from New York City by way of Bolivia to see Alaska for the first time.

About the Play

Isadora dreams of a life free from her abusive husband, Septimo. When a mysterious pregnant woman named Yolot appears on the grounds of their hacienda seeking shelter from the snow, Septimo devises a plot against her. Can Isadora find the strength to stand up to him? Can she and Yolot find a way to help each other? As a pack of wolves closes in on the hacienda, Isadora must decide what price she'll pay for her own freedom. Wolf at the Door is part of a cycle of fairy tales by Marisela Treviño Orta inspired by Latino folklore and mythology.

This show is recommended for audience members 16 and up, given the strong adult themes.

Wolf At The Door is the second play in Treviño Orta's cycle of 'Grimm Latine/o/x fairy tales,' which also includes The River Bride. Drawing on Aztec conceptions of the afterlife, the Guaraní legend of the luisón, and the European fairy-tale canon, the play is lush, poetic, and unflinching. It premiered in 2018 through the National New Play Network's Rolling World Premiere program and has since been produced by companies including American Players Theatre, Milagro Theatre, and Su Teatro.

The Cast

Nanieezh Peter (she/they) as Isadora. Peter is Diné (Navajo), Tohono O'odham, Neets'ąįį Gwich'in, and Ashkenazi Jewish. She speaks Gwich'in, studies film and ethnobotany at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and holds the titles of Miss World Exhibition of Indigenous Olympics (WEIO) and Miss Fairbanks Native Association. Isadora, the wife who finally stands up to her husband, is Peter's first major theatre role and her Anchorage debut. Her ask of Alaskans is simple: Mark your calendars and show up.

Sofía Terceros Arce (she/her) as Yolot. Terceros Arce is a Bolivian actor based in New York City and trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Before acting she worked for years as an architect in Switzerland, which left her fluent in German and Italian as well as Spanish and English. Recent credits include Cassandra: an ongoing tragedy by Ruth Cantrell and Uncertainty by Jorge Bazalar. She plays Yolot, the pregnant stranger chained inside the hacienda who is more powerful than anyone initially realizes.

Gabriel A. Conesa Caquías (they/them) as Séptimo. Conesa Caquías is a proud Boricua artist based in Washington. Perseverance Theatre audiences have already seen their work from the wings; they were Assistant Stage Manager for Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit-Russian Battles. Séptimo, the husband at the center of the household's fear. Wolf at the Door marks their PT acting debut.

Marisa 'Mari' Puller (she/her) as Rocío. Anchorage audiences may know Puller as the spokesperson for Global Credit Union. Her stage credits include The Father with Riverbend Theatre, The Dining Room with Hawthorne Players, and Jake's Women with Moonstone Theatre, plus musical work with Psalm Theatrics and Cyrano's. She has portrayed Cordelia Jones in the Vintage Voices retelling of Alton history and stage managed The Magic Flute for the UAA Opera Workshop.

Tickets and Information

Show Dates: 3 weekends, November 27 - December 13 2026

Pay-As-You-Can Show Dates: November 29 and December 3

Also discounted tickets to service members, veterans, their families and caregivers.

Venue: UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage; 3700 Alumni Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

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