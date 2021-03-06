Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anchorage Community Theatre Streams MARVEL

MARVEL follows the life and adventures of Alaska's first female aviator Marvel Crosson, her time as a bush pilot and her race against Amelia Earhart.

Mar. 6, 2021  

ACT recognizes women's history month by celebrating the lives of famous female aviators from the early years of flying.

MARVEL follows the life and adventures of Alaska's first female aviator Marvel Crosson, her time as a bush pilot and her race against Amelia Earhart in the First Women's Air Derby in 1929.

This is a play-in-progress written by executive director Matt Fernandez of ACT. The play was first written for and performed by the girls of North Star Health Center at the Alaska Aviation Museum in 2017.

This reading stars some of Anchorage's best local talent as well as some newcomers to acting.

Tune in below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


