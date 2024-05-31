TILLY THE TRICKSTER Comes to Alaska PAC in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cyrano's Theatre Company will present Tilly the Trickster at Alaska PAC in October. Performances run October 12 - 27, 2024 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Molly Shannon's latest hilarious creation, TILLY THE TRICKSTER, comes to life in this all new family musical to be enjoyed by all ages.

Molly Shannon has created numerous unforgettable characters on Saturday Night Live and in movies such as Superstar and Never Been Kissed. Now she introduces young readers to TILLY THE TRICKSTER. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. From leaking cups to toothpaste-flavored cookies, Tilly has a trick for everyone: her mom, dad, brother, classmates, and even her teacher. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways?

