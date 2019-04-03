THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Coming to Cyrano's This April!

Apr. 3, 2019  

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Coming to Cyrano's This April!

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is playing at Cyrano's in Anchorage from April 5 to 28, 2019.

Oscar Wilde created his final and most lasting play, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, in 1895. Considered one of the greatest comic masterpieces of all time this farce plays with love, religion, and truth as it tells the tale of two men whose deceptions result in a series of crises that threaten to spoil their romantic pursuits.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.cyranos.org/shows/importance-of-being-earnest



Related Articles View More Anchorage Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • King Arthur Brings the Search For The Holy Grail to Anchorage
  • Atwood Concert Hall Brings MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT to Anchorage Next Month!
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors in Anchorage
  • THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Coming to Cyrano's This April!
  • 60+ Groups Around The US Will Present All-Female 12 ANGRY MEN
  • Suicide Prevention Play THE WINTER BEAR Launches Alaskan Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup