THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Coming to Cyrano's This April!

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is playing at Cyrano's in Anchorage from April 5 to 28, 2019.

Oscar Wilde created his final and most lasting play, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, in 1895. Considered one of the greatest comic masterpieces of all time this farce plays with love, religion, and truth as it tells the tale of two men whose deceptions result in a series of crises that threaten to spoil their romantic pursuits.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.cyranos.org/shows/importance-of-being-earnest





