St. Paul & the Broken Bones Comes to Atwood Concert Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St. Paul & the Broken Bones comes to Atwood Concert Hall on Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Fiery frontman Paul Janeway looks more like an accountant – which he almost was before “this music thing came and ruined my life,” he jokes. Formed in 2011, his powerhouse posse St. Paul & The Broken Bones quickly reached stratospheric heights with their raucous blend of rock, soul, R&B, psychedelia, and funk.

Hailed as “one of the nation’s best live bands” (NPR), the electrifying octet from Alabama has shared stages with heavy hitters – Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them – and captivated crowds at all the biggest festivals, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Glastonbury. This music isn’t just heard – it’s felt viscerally, pumping through your veins and oozing out your pores.

Put on your Sunday pants and get ready for revival with St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More