PIANO MEN: GENERATIONS is Coming to Alaska PAC in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Piano Men: Generations ~ The Music Of Billy Joel & Elton John comes to Alaska PAC next month. The performance is on Thursday, Aug 29, 2024 at 7:30 PM at Wendy Williamson Auditorium.

Get ready for an electrifying musical extravaganza like no other! Introducing “PIANO MEN: GENERATIONS,” a sensational celebration of the legendary Billy Joel and Elton John, brought to life by the extraordinary father and son duo of Terry and Nick Davies. These two virtuosos are about to take you on a mesmerizing journey through the timeless hits that have captured the hearts of music lovers for decades.

As the lights dim and the first notes fill the air, you’ll be transported through time, witnessing the evolution of two incredible careers. Terry and Nick, accompanied by their exceptional band, deliver a high-energy performance that will leave you breathless. Get ready to sing along and tap your feet to mega-hits like “Only the Good Die Young,” “Circle of Life,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and, of course, the iconic “Piano Man.”

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Terry and Nick have a surprise in store for you. In a unique twist, they’ve created an interactive audience shout-out section, where you become part of the show! Your input will shape the performance, making each night a one-of-a-kind experience that leaves an indelible mark on everyone present.

PIANO MEN: GENERATIONS is not just a concert; it’s a testament to the enduring power of music and the profound impact of two legendary entertainers. Terry and Nick Davies channel the spirit, passion, and talent of Billy Joel and Elton John, captivating audiences with their exceptional artistry and undeniable chemistry. So, come join this musical voyage and witness the magic unfold as two generations of piano men unite to create an unforgettable experience that will resonate in your heart long after the final note fades away.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.