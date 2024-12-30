CABARET Comes to Cyrano's Theatre Building in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret is coming to Anchorage in 2025. Performances will run January 31, 2025 - March 2, 2025 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

This musical explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Inside Berlin’s sultry Kit Kat Klub, a flamboyant Master of Ceremonies invites patrons to partake in a decadent underworld of musical numbers, kick lines and torrid affairs — a welcome reprieve from the ever-growing Nazi influence just outside its doors. As the political unrest nears a tipping point, the beautiful life the cabaret promises slowly begins to fade, putting love, friendship and loyalties to the test.

The Tony Award-winning musical features hits such as “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and “Maybe This Time."

