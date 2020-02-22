BWW Review: CHICAGO at Atwood Concert Hall

Chicago the Musical comes to Anchorage! Sponsored by KTVA 11 News, this iconic Bob Fosse musical tells the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two rival vaudeville murderesses, in their attempt to achieve fame after committing cold-blooded crimes. Set in the 1920's, a time of jazz, crimes of passion, and speakeasies, Chicago features some of the most iconic dancing on Broadway. The Anchorage Concert Association production, starring Leslie Stevens and Sabrina Harper as Roxie and Velma, respectively, featured a cast of diverse body sizes and shapes, an incredibly refreshing detail in a show that historically features slender body types. Although the choreography differed from the original production, the iconic Fosse style was still elegantly and appropriately incorporated. The dance performance given by the entire cast was hands down the most enthralling piece of the show. Every lift, kick, and turn were captivating (special mention to Harper and the ensemble of Cell Block Tango. Brava, ladies! I will be dancing around Anchorage for weeks, inspired by this performance).

Lawyer Billy Flynn, played by Alaska-born Nicholas Manelick, was not quite up to par with the over the top presentation of the rest of the characters. Manelick played it safe in a big role, missing many show stopping notes, which was underwhelming to say the least. However, Manelick's comedic timing in delivery of Flynn's witty comebacks was of the utmost quality.

The Anchorage Concert Association's production of Chicago the Musical is playing from February 18th-23rd at the Atwood Concert Hall. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/seasons/19-20-season/chicago-musical?gclid=Cj0KCQiAnL7yBRD3ARIsAJp_oLY0P6VWz0YgZCWUQaabIDm8lSKKTj3_aWW9-P9iljLfrcWUUgBxEdgaAv-PEALw_wcB .





