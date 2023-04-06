Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Presents SYMPHONY OF WINES

Support your Anchorage Symphony while sampling over 100 premium wines from over 50 vendors at the finest wine-tasting event in Anchorage! Enjoy delectable hors d'oeuvre, live music, and a fantastic silent auction while talking with some of the greatest vineyards and suppliers in the country. We are also thrilled to be offering our popular Instant Wine Cellar raffle - purchase your tickets soon for a chance to add to your cellar with a hand-picked selection of wine.

Proceeds from the Symphony of Wines silent auction and raffles help fund our community programs, including Tickets for My Neighbors. With this program, we give 100+ tickets for each concert to students, military families, and social service agencies.