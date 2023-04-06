Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Presents SYMPHONY OF WINES
The event is set for April 6, 2023.
Support your Anchorage Symphony while sampling over 100 premium wines from over 50 vendors at the finest wine-tasting event in Anchorage! Enjoy delectable hors d'oeuvre, live music, and a fantastic silent auction while talking with some of the greatest vineyards and suppliers in the country. We are also thrilled to be offering our popular Instant Wine Cellar raffle - purchase your tickets soon for a chance to add to your cellar with a hand-picked selection of wine.
Proceeds from the Symphony of Wines silent auction and raffles help fund our community programs, including Tickets for My Neighbors. With this program, we give 100+ tickets for each concert to students, military families, and social service agencies.
