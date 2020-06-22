Anchorage Community Theatre Partners with Chicago's BAM Theatre for Virtual Theatre Classes

Anchorage Community Theatre recently announced a partnership with Chicago's BAM Theatre for virtual musical theatre classes.

The classes will be open to all ages, with two options: Broadway Masters on Mondays (3:30-5:30 AK time) and Broadway Choreo on Tuesdays (4-5pm AK time).

Classes have been going on at BAM Theatre and ACT joins in as the program finishes up in the next three weeks.

Instructors include Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, and casting director Holly Buczek.

Check out the flyer below! Register for classes HERE.

