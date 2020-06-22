Anchorage Community Theatre Partners with Chicago's BAM Theatre for Virtual Theatre Classes
Anchorage Community Theatre recently announced a partnership with Chicago's BAM Theatre for virtual musical theatre classes.
The classes will be open to all ages, with two options: Broadway Masters on Mondays (3:30-5:30 AK time) and Broadway Choreo on Tuesdays (4-5pm AK time).
Classes have been going on at BAM Theatre and ACT joins in as the program finishes up in the next three weeks.
Instructors include Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, and casting director Holly Buczek.
Check out the flyer below! Register for classes HERE.
ACT is thrilled to announce a partnership with Chicago's @bam_theatre! Open to all ages, BAM is holding two sets of virtual musical theatre classes: Broadway Masters on Mondays (3:30-5:30 AK time) and Broadway Choreo on Tuesdays (4-5pm AK time). Classes have been going on for a couple weeks, and we're excited to join in on the fun with three weeks left in the program! Check out more details on these flyers, and register at the link in our bio! ???
A post shared by Anchorage Community Theatre (@actalaska) on Jun 20, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT