Alaska Junior Theater to Present ONCE UPON A TWIST Season

NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alaska Junior Theater has announced its 2026-27 season, “Once Upon a Twist,” marking the organization's 45th season of bringing professional touring artists and productions to young audiences and families in Alaska.

The four-production season will feature artists from England, Canada and across the United States, with programming encompassing dance, interactive science, music and theater. Each production will offer performances for schools as well as a public performance.

Meet the Hatter With Joss Arnott Dance

School Shows: December 2-4, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Public Show: December 5, 2026 at 2 p.m.

The season will open with Joss Arnott Dance's Meet the Hatter, a theatrical interpretation of Lewis Carroll's Mad Hatter combining dance, storytelling, original music, animation and lighting.

The December 5 public performance will include pre-show storytelling, book giveaways and activities with the Alaska Children's Museum beginning one hour before the performance. A Milk & Cookie Reception and Cake Walk will follow.

AJT will also host a Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11:42 a.m. before the Saturday matinee. Tea Party tickets are separate from performance tickets and are available by calling AJT at 907-272-7546.

Doktor Kaboom in LOOK OUT! SCIENCE IS COMING!

School Shows: February 9-12, 2027 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Public Show: February 13, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Seattle-based Doktor Kaboom will bring the interactive STEAM comedy Look Out! Science is Coming! to Alaska in February. The performance combines scientific demonstrations, experiments, comedy and audience participation while encouraging children to make predictions, test ideas and explore how things work.

Pre-show activities with the Alaska Children's Museum will begin an hour before the public performance, followed by a Milk & Cookie Reception with Doktor Kaboom and a Cake Walk.

PHONK: REWIRED! With Scrap Arts Music

School Shows: March 23-25, 2027 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Benefit Festivities: March 27, 2027 at 5 p.m.

Public and Benefit Performance: March 27, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Vancouver's Scrap Arts Music will headline AJT's Annual Benefit and public performance with Phonk: Rewired!

The musician-dancers create instruments from industrial scrap and discarded materials, incorporating percussion, movement and rhythm into a performance built around unconventional instruments.

Benefit tickets include live and silent auctions, a no-host bar, hors d'oeuvres and dessert, an after-party with the performers and the performance in the Atwood Concert Hall. Businesses and organizations can also participate by purchasing rows and hosting informational booths highlighting their sustainability initiatives.

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES

School Shows: April 27-30, 2027 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Public Show: May 1, 2027 at 2 p.m.

The season will conclude with Chicago's Griffin Theatre and The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith.

The production brings the book's fractured fairy tales to the stage, with familiar characters including Jack, the Ugly Duckling and Chicken Licken encountering the Stinky Cheese Man as their stories take unexpected turns.

The public performance will again feature pre-show storytelling, book giveaways and activities with the Alaska Children's Museum, followed by a Milk & Cookie Reception with the cast and an AJT Cake Walk.

Season ticket packages are available for all four productions, while the Choose-Your-Own Series allows audiences to select three. Both options offer a 20% savings compared with individual tickets.

Tickets for Alaska Junior Theater's 2026-27 season are available through CenterTix or by calling 263-ARTS. Additional information is available at akjt.org or by calling 907-272-7546.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 00 Hrs 48 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Anchorage News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming