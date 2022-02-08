Viva MOMIX Celebrates 40 Years of Dance at Popejoy Hall

The world-renowned dance company MOMIX brings its celebration of 40 years of dance, Viva MOMIX, to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 7:00 pm. Innovation and illusions come alive on stage through the spirit of these dances. Each performer carries a gift of wonder and awe into their performances of the company's unique movements and compelling work of art.

Viva MOMIX lights up the stage with the best of six wonderful shows from their repertoire compiled into one performance. Through this combination of some of their most popular works, including "Botanica," "Alchemia," "Remix," and "Opus Cactus," each segment from the previous creation is creatively assembled with the others to make up a beautiful, thoughtful, and (at times) otherworldly two-act show. The award-winning company has without a doubt crafted a spectacle like no other with this celebration of its four decades of performance and illusions.

Founding artistic director of MOMIX, Moses Pendleton, created MOMIX as a fusion of illusion, beauty, magic, fun, and inventiveness. Established in 1980, MOMIX quickly became one of America's most innovative dance companies. The company now tours and earns honors internationally with its performances highlighting physicality through dance and illusions.

Pendleton's career began as one of the co-founders of Pilobolus Dance Theater where he became a principal choreographer and performer. He later explored additional avenues for his creativity, including working for Paris Opera and the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid in 1980. Since establishing MOMIX and its artistic direction, he has also created choreography for the Joffrey Ballet, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the U.S. Spoleto Festival.

Creating alongside Pendleton is MOMIX Associate director Cynthia Quinn. She began her career with MOMIX in 1983, and went on to win an Emmy for featured performer in "Pictures at an Exhibition." Quinn also co-choreographed dances such as "White Widow," featured in Robert Altman's film The Company, and "Doves of Peace," for the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics." Together, the pair have experimented with lights, shadows, props, and dancers for audiences to experience fantasy through performance.

Tickets to Viva MOMIX are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.