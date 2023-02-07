Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upstart Crows Reprise KING HENRY IV, Part 1 In Benefit Performance

The performance is on Friday, February 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) on Friday, February 24, at 6:30 p.m. The show is to benefit students wishing to travel to the Stratford Festival this summer.

Tickets: Adults $20, Students $10 at the door and online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223352®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org%2Fupcoming-workshops-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

One more chance to see Shakespeare's history play about the House of Lancaster. With its themes of uprising, exile, and the ethics of staging a coup, this 400 year old play continues to resonate with current events.

About the Crows: Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.




