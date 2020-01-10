The Peking Acrobats are Coming to the WYO in February

The world-famous Peking Acrobats tumble across the WYO Stage Sunday February 9 at 7pm. Redefining audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatic The Peking Acrobats perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control.

Since their founding in 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows, movies and celebrity-studded TV specials. From Ellen's Really Big Show (hosted by Ellen Degeneres) to ABC's Wide World of Sports to Ocean's Eleven The Peking Acrobats continue to amaze, setting the world record for the Human Chair Stack in 1999 by balancing six people atop six chairs twenty one feet up in the air without safety lines!

The Peking Acrobats are part of a time-honored Chinese tradition, rooted in centuries of Chinese history and folk art and they seek to uphold this rich and ancient folk-art tradition, bringing it to new technical heights while integrating twenty-first century technology.

"The Peking Acrobats [are] pushing the envelope of human possibility," combining agility and grace in remarkable feats of "pure artistry" at the WYO Sunday February 9.

DATE:

Sunday February 9, 2020

TIME:

7:00pm

TICKETS:

$30 Adults / $26.50 Seniors & Military / $14.50 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





