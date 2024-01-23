The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Albuquerque

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) bring their witty antics back to Albuquerque in The Pirates of Penzance. Filled with misadventure, confusion, and hilarity, The Pirates of Penzance performs at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:00pm.

Also known as The Slave of Duty, The Pirates of Penzance tells the story of Frederic, the boy mistakenly apprenticed to a group of tenderhearted pirates as a child. When Frederic turns 21, the pirates who raised him celebrate his coming of age and the end of his apprenticeship. To their dismay, he announces that he will devote the rest of his life to the extermination of piracy. Just when Frederic has formed a plan to rebel against the pirates, he learns he was born in leap year on February 29.

He is honor bound to remain a pirate until the distant date of 1940, despite his moral objection. Helping Frederic to untangle his unusual predicament are the brash Pirate King, Ruth - the pirate maid-of-all-work, romantic Mabel, and the delightfully stuffy Major-General Stanley.

The New York Times calls the show, “Opulent... colorful and inventive...beautifully crafted... the stage direction offered the balance of economy and extravagance that makes Gilbert & Sullivan work... lovely choreographic touches... polished but retaining spontaneity... The choruses of pirates, daughters and policemen sang and acted delightfully, and the orchestra, conducted by Mr. Bergeret, supported the cast with robust playing guaranteed to warm the most demanding Savoyard's heart."

Co-founded in 1974 by General Manager and Artistic Director Albert Bergeret, NYGASP began as a street theatre performing at block parties, street fairs, nursing homes, and city parks. Soon after, community interest in furthering the growth of the company led to the addition of a not-for-profit corporation, touring productions, and eventually a move to a bigger and permanent performance space in New York. Today, they are America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company.

Tickets for The Pirates of Penzance are currently on sale for $79, $65, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit Click Here.