The Dance Eclectic Performs This Weekend At The Black Box Theatre

The Dance Eclectic (formerly known as Mesilla Valley Dance Collective) from Las Cruces is bringing Fringe Dance Festival, a creative and collaborative dance showcase to the Black Box Theatre on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.



The dance company has brought pieces from past and future shows along with guests from El Paso, Las Cruces, and surrounding areas. The Dance Eckectic is excited to have Human Nature Contemporary Ballet join them again this year. Others include HD2 Hip Hop Studio and Tumbleweed Collective.



Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for students and seniors over 65. For reservations call (575) 523-1223.





