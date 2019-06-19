The Dance Eclectic Performs This Weekend At The Black Box Theatre

Jun. 19, 2019  

The Dance Eclectic (formerly known as Mesilla Valley Dance Collective) from Las Cruces is bringing Fringe Dance Festival, a creative and collaborative dance showcase to the Black Box Theatre on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

The dance company has brought pieces from past and future shows along with guests from El Paso, Las Cruces, and surrounding areas. The Dance Eckectic is excited to have Human Nature Contemporary Ballet join them again this year. Others include HD2 Hip Hop Studio and Tumbleweed Collective.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for students and seniors over 65. For reservations call (575) 523-1223.



Related Articles View More Albuquerque Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Santa Fe Opera Announces Casting Update For LA BOHEME Opening June 28
  • Dr. Helen Tingsley Reads Original Poetry And Prose At Teatro Paraguas
  • BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Make the Earth Move at Popejoy Hall
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents A Poetry Reading: Lummox Poetry Anthology #7
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors New Mexico Contributors
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents WE ARE MEANT TO CARRY WATER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup