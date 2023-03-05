Teatro Paraguas to Present KATIE'S TALES in April

Teatro Paraguas will present KATIE'S TALES, A Woman's Desire In The Whirlwind Of History, with Agnieszka Kazimierska (Poland) on 1 April at 7:30 PM at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 students and limited income.

Reservations: 505-424-1601 / Email: teatroparaguas@gmail.com

Katie's Tales interlaces song, poetry, evocative physicality, and striking stage imagery, to create the dream traces of one woman's encounter with love, war, ancestral memory, and a future still-to-come.

Katie's Tales is the story of a woman and her lover who, after a terrible event, left her with the promise to come back, one day. It's the story of a garden, with an orchard of cherry trees.

Katie's life unfolds during savage times. Her beloved had to leave after the last catastrophe, but he promised to return.

Together with a couple of foreign servants, Katie lives protected in her garden, under the shade of her cherry trees, silent witnesses of her life and of History. Every day she receives visitors, every moment could bring the return of the one who left, and Katy keeps herself ready.

With her stories and her silences, Katie tells us of desire, and of waiting, and of all that is never said. She who waits is on a journey herself, on the road of her life sculpted in vivid frames, under the shade of the cherry trees thick with memories and unfulfilled desires of many generations. - She is a woman standing in front of History, facing her own lights and her own shadows. Standing at the crossroads of past and future, armed with her desire, she weaves moving evocations of imbricated pasts and deeply wished-for futures.

The desire that Katie embodies invites us to question ourselves about where we belong, to ask ourselves questions about the role of our consciousness, in the deafening flow of events and in the confused whirlwind of desires.

'How can such a pure feeling emerge from an actor's body?' (Franco Acquaviva, Sipario.it).

"Katie's Tales is a complex and multi-layered meeting with Katie - a girl whose life's experiences and fate are encapsulated in the songs... [the name Katie] is traditionally used in Polish folk songs, poetry and tales, as a name of a female hero. Therefore, the encounter with Katie is a meeting with thousands of women whose experiences were excluded from and silenced by the heroic histories written and retold by men... [Agnieszka] transforms her solo performance into a fascinating dialogue with her Foremothers and - at the same time - her kinswomen." (Prof. Dariusz Kosiński, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland)

With and by Agnieszka Kazimierska (Poland)

Directed by Mario Biagini (Italy)

Produced by Fondazione Teatro della Toscana/Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards (Italy)

Artistic and technical assistance: Alejandro Tómas Rodriguez

Photo by Nikita Chuntomov

Design by Jan Bosowski

Katie's Tales premiered in 2018, under the direction of Mario Biagini (Associate Director of the Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards, Teatro Nazionale Della Toscana until 2021), and it has since been presented in various festivals, theaters, theatrical and non-theatrical spaces, including in Pontedera, Italy (Teatro Era); Florence, Italy (PARC-Teatro Della Pergola), Milán, Italy (FE Fabbrica dell'Esperienza Teatro); Selcuk, Türkiye (Medresesi Tiyatro); Perm, Russia (Diaghilev International Festival), Toronto, Canada (Studio Theatre); NYC, United States (Andrew Freedman Home Cultural Center); París, France (Theatre de La Ville) and, more recently, in Istanbul, Türkiye, (Theater Bahçe Galata, Theater BAU PERA SAHNE, Theater Alan Kadıköy) Sofía, Bulgaria (Toplocentrala Cultural Center); Edinburgh Fringe Festival, United Kingdom (Thistle Theater), Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States (Fusion at The Cell Theater), Buenos Aires, Argentina (Espacio Polonia), and in Rosario, Argentina (Espacio Bravo).

ABOUT THE ACTRESS / CREATRIX

Agnieszka Kazimierska is an independent Polish actress, vocal practitioner, and theater pedagogue working internationally on a variety of projects including Katie's Tales. Her working style can be described as poetic, playing with the aesthetics of magical realism. Inspired by post-Jungian and depth psychology, her works often explore historical, social, psychological-and-beyond phenomena from a personal angle. Between 2007-2021, she worked as a performer, theater researcher, and teacher at the Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards, an international theater research center based in Italy and established by the renown Polish theater maker Jerzy Grotowski. During her time there, she taught and performed throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas as a member of the Workcenter's Open Program team, led by Mario Biagini, center's associate director until 2021.

