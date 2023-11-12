Teatro Paraguas to Present 11th Annual A MUSICAL PIÑATA FOR CHRISTMAS

Teatro Paraguas will present its 11th annual community celebration A Musical Piñata for Christmas. The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will play traditional New Mexican and Mexican carols, as well as original festive music.

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo provide mesmerizing flamenco music and dance, and Ballet Folclórico de mi Pueblo, led by Otón Quiroga and Xochitl Ehrl, take the stage with joyous dances from Mexico.

Winter holiday poetry read by actors and a few skits pepper this family-friendly program. And of course, Santa Clos will appear to help all the kids in the audience bring down the Piñata at the end of the show.

Anchoring the performance is a short play by JoJo Sena Tarnoff and friends entitled A Christmas Carol on Airport Road. In this free-wheeling Spanglish one-act adaptation, Scrooge is Señora Emesta Tacaña, an unscrupulous and heartless landlord on Airport Road always raising the rent. But a whirlwind night, complete with Misa de Gallo, helps her find her heart. But beware of El Diablo, the one that was fired from the Pastorela, lurking in the background with his scruffy cat...

Performances run Friday December 8 and 15 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday December 9 and 16 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday December 10 and 17 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 18, and may be purchased online at the link below. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.

This project is made possible in part by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, New Mexico Arts, (a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs), and Santa Fe Arts and Culture.