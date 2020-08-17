Teatro Paraguas Presents Live Performance of ALMOST TREASON on Zoom

ALMOST TREASON will be presented on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., Teatro Paraguas will present a live performance of Almost Treason, A Revolutionary Whimsy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage by Los Alamos playwright Robert F. Benjamin. Duchess Dale directs this short 15 minute fanciful tale about the historic 1777 printing of the Declaration of Independence and early advocacy for Women's Suffrage, inspired by the heroism of Mary Goddard, an unsung Foremother of the American Revolution.

Mary Katharine Goddard (1738 - 1816) was an early American publisher, and the postmaster of the Baltimore Post Office from 1775 to 1789. She was the second printer to print the Declaration of Independence. Her copy, the Goddard Broadside, was commissioned by Congress in 1777, and was the first to include the names of the signatories.

The performance is free, but donations are very much appreciated. In order to make a reservation, please visit www.teatroparaguas.org and click on the register button. A reply with the link will be sent to you. You may also request the link at .

Almost Treason has been presented on Zoom in Albuquerque through the Adobe Theatre.

Prior to stepping into becoming a "BabyZoomer" director for Almost Adults (Santa Fe) and The Adobe Theatre (Albuquerque), Duchess Dale helmed the Santa Fe Playhouse productions of The Normal Heart and Marjorie Prime. Her extensive Southern California résumé credits run the gamut from her award-winning role as Annie Sullivan in The Miracle Worker to the beloved Truvy in Steel Magnolias. Last year, she shared a golden opportunity to return to acting so she could share the stage with actor, Don Converse (who also doubles as her handsome husband in real-life) onstage for Benchwarmers 2019 at the Playhouse.

Teatro Paraguas has presented several plays by Robert F. Benjamin, including Parted Waters, Salt and Pepper, Not Quite Right, and Still In The Game.

Robert F. Benjamin is a late-blooming New Mexico playwright following a distinguished career as a research physicist and science educator. His plays are mostly about aging with grace, courage and humor. His full-length plays produced in Santa Fe and elsewhere are: Salt and Pepper, Not Quite Right (co-authored by Elaine Jarvik), Time Enough, plus readings of Galileo's Footsteps. Also productions of twenty shorts plays, a short film and an operetta. He is a proud member of the Albuquerque Theatre Guild. Robert was recently honored as a Living Treasure in Los Alamos County.

For further information, please visit www.teatroparaguas.org or call 505-424-1601.

