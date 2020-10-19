Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE IN THE DMZ

Love in the DMZ will be presented on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m..

Teatro Paraguas will present a live Zoom production of Love in the DMZ, by Julia Cameron. Written in 2014, the play is a series of letters between a husband (played by Nick Kapustinsky) serving as a commander in Viet Nam, and his wife (Ali Tallman) back home in the States. Duchess Dale directs this saga which chronicles the slow unravelling of the relationship strained by the distance, uncertainty, anguish, and danger of the situation, and the grim attempts to ward off despair and keep their fragile lifeline intact through love. In spite of their efforts, events and other people seem to conspire to sabotage their connection. The letters themselves, paper-thin and fragile, symbolize the cost of war and the emotional and psychic toll it levies on human beings.

Hailed by the New York Times as "The Queen of Change," JULIA CAMERON is credited with starting a movement in 1992 that has brought creativity into the mainstream conversation- in the arts, in business, and in everyday life. She is the best-selling author of more than forty books, fiction and nonfiction; a poet, songwriter, filmmaker and playwright. Commonly referred to as "The Godmother" or "High Priestess" of creativity, her tools are based in practice, not theory, and she considers herself "the floor sample of her own toolkit." The Artist's Way has been translated into forty languages and sold over five million copies to date. juliacameronlive.com

Duchess Dale's extensive Southern California acting credits run the gamut from her award-winning role as Annie Sullivan in The Miracle Worker to the beloved Truvy in Steel Magnolias. Her credits as a director include The Normal Heart and Marjorie Prime, produced recently at the Santa Fe Playhouse. This year, she has been honing different directorial skills by directing several plays on the Zoom format for the Adobe Theatre in Albuquerque, Almost Adults Productions, and Teatro Paraguas, (Hunker Down and Almost Treason). Previously, Ms. Dale has had the privilege of working with Julia Cameron on other projects; and she is thrilled to be presenting this tender and timely play in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

Love in the DMZ is part of the Teatro Paraguas series of Zoom productions of

Plays by New Mexico Playwrights. The series includes plays by Robert F. Benjamin, Leonard Madrid, Talia Pura, Alix Hudson, Julia Cameron, and Darryl Washington.

Information on the series may be found on teatroparaguas.org.

The link to register for the Zoom webinar is on the website teatroparaguas.org.

The performance is free, with a $10 suggested donation through PayPal (donate button on website).

