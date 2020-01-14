Tatja Lucía and G.S. Brandson Present BUTTERMILK: A STORY OF LOVE AND INSANITY At Teatro Paraguas

Natachee Momaday Gray has taken on the Alias of Tatja Lucía as an homage to her many personas of fluid backgrounds - a name that fits all of who she is as an artist and poet. A Santa Fe native and Actriz Indígena, her work focuses on the melding of art and myth, ancestry and nostalgia, food and prayer, glamour, frivolity and time.

A believer in the saying "the higher the heel, the closer to God," she is intent on composing a unique and charming color to paint her world.

G.S. Brandson is an American writer and multi-media artist from the Desert Southwest. Her writings and artistic works represent the uncensored recounting of reality, the exposé of self, and the ongoing discovery of magic. Brandson's newest collection of written works "The Age of Recollection" is an autobiographical reflection that seeks to define the symbiosis of beauty and decay. Of magic and loss.

Kyle Thomas Perkins is a traveling musician, now based in Santa Fe. You can find him busking around the old Plaza square when he's not harvesting vegetables or building bookshelves at his humble home in Cerrillos, NM.

For more information visit www.teatroparaguas.org







